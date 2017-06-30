Gareth Owen and Nick Malouf join Leicester Tigers

Gareth Owen joined Scarlets from Ospreys in 2012

Leicester Tigers have signed Australia Sevens star Nick Malouf and completed a deal for Welsh centre Gareth Owen.

Back Malouf, 24, made his international Sevens debut in 2012 and played every game of the 2013 and 2014 World Series, as well as last year's Olympic Games.

Wales Sevens international Owen, 28, can also play at fly-half and full-back. He was released from his deal with Pro12 side Scarlets this month.

The length of contracts for the two players has not been revealed.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said Owen's experience and Malouf's versatility would boost their backline options.

"He (Owen) is a natural footballer in the midfield and works well with the players around him," O'Connor said.

"Nick has the ability to play at centre or wing, and has good power and pace.

"He is now at a point in his career where he wants to focus on the full version of the game again and we'd like to see him develop with us."