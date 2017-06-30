Former Ospreys and Dragons coach Lyn Jones believes the addition of two South African teams to the Pro12 would benefit everyone involved.

Cheetahs and Southern Kings are set to join the Pro12 in September if, as expected, they are cut from the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

Jones, 53, has been coaching the Namibian Currie Cup team the Welwitschias since leaving the Dragons in April 2016.