BBC Sport - New Zealand 21-24 British and Irish Lions: Only series win will do - Warburton

Only a series win will do - Warburton

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton says he will only be happy with a series win after Saturday's 24-21 victory over New Zealand in the second Test.

Lions coach Warren Gatland, meanwhile, insists the "personal attacks" on him by sections of the New Zealand media has galvanised his team.

MATCH REPORT: New Zealand 21-24 British and Irish Lions

