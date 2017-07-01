BBC Sport - Matt Dawson says the Lions have momentum after their victory over the All Blacks

Lions have got momentum, says Dawson

Matt Dawson says the British and Irish Lions now have "momentum" after their 24-21 second-Test victory over the All Blacks.

The Lions levelled the Test series, becoming the first side to beat New Zealand on home soil since 2009.

Former Lion Dawson said: "They've got to be tactically astute, as they were in parts today and they've got to get that set-piece absolutely spot on."

The result sets up a decisive third and final Test in Auckland next Saturday.

Top Stories