Matt Dawson says the British and Irish Lions now have "momentum" after their 24-21 second-Test victory over the All Blacks.

The Lions levelled the Test series, becoming the first side to beat New Zealand on home soil since 2009.

Former Lion Dawson said: "They've got to be tactically astute, as they were in parts today and they've got to get that set-piece absolutely spot on."

The result sets up a decisive third and final Test in Auckland next Saturday.