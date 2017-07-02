Rugby World Cup 2019: England to face United States in Japan

The United States lost 39-16 to Scotland in the pool stage of the 2015 World Cup

The United States earned a place in England's group for the 2019 Rugby World Cup by beating Canada.

The US will join France, Argentina and an Oceania qualifier in Pool C for the tournament in Japan after their record 52-16 win in San Diego on Saturday.

The Canadians will now face Uruguay in a two-legged tie to decide the second Americas qualification place.

The winner of that will be placed in Pool D alongside Wales, Australia, Georgia and a second Oceania qualifier.