BBC Sport - Jamie George's dad reveals that he is leaving New Zealand before the third Test

George's dad leaving Lions tour early

Jamie George's dad, Ian, reveals that he is leaving New Zealand before the Lions' decisive third Test against the All Blacks.

The Saracens hooker has started both Tests so far and his parents have been on the tour for three weeks.

Ian George said: "My wife has got to get back, she's a teacher so her school's been very good at giving her time off, we've just got to get back.

"It's always been a dream of mine to follow a Lions tour but I never thought for a minute that we'd be doing it watching Jamie.

"Everybody else was trying to persuade us to change our flights but as much as we'd love to we just couldn't do it."

The British and Irish Lions levelled the Test series after beating the All Blacks 24-21 in Wellington.

Listen to latest episode of 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly

Top videos

Video

George's dad leaving Lions tour early

Video

Kvitova 'had flashbacks' after knife attack

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mitchell-Blake wins tight 200m at British trials

Video

Highlights: Taylor & Knight's 148 stand sets up England win

Video

Taylor 'proud' to be back in England line-up

Video

'Fabulous' Wilson catch removes Manodara

Video

Sciver claims two early wickets for England

Video

Two-goal White delighted with Denmark win

Video

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon

Video

Highlights: India beat rivals Pakistan by 95 runs

Audio

LIONS: We have a decider!

Video

Hales scores unbeaten 187 to secure Notts win

Audio

Wimbledon 2017 preview: Can Murray defend his crown?

Top Stories