Jamie George's dad, Ian, reveals that he is leaving New Zealand before the Lions' decisive third Test against the All Blacks.

The Saracens hooker has started both Tests so far and his parents have been on the tour for three weeks.

Ian George said: "My wife has got to get back, she's a teacher so her school's been very good at giving her time off, we've just got to get back.

"It's always been a dream of mine to follow a Lions tour but I never thought for a minute that we'd be doing it watching Jamie.

"Everybody else was trying to persuade us to change our flights but as much as we'd love to we just couldn't do it."

The British and Irish Lions levelled the Test series after beating the All Blacks 24-21 in Wellington.

Listen to latest episode of 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly