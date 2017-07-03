BBC Sport - Jonathan Davies: Lions and Wales centre treasures first All Blacks win

Centre Davies treasures first All Blacks win

British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies says the second Test win over New Zealand is a moment to treasure.

But after his first win as a player against the All Blacks, the Wales and Scarlets star says the Lions must back it up by winning the third and deciding Test at Eden Park on Saturday (08:35 BST).

