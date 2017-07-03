BBC Sport - Jonathan Davies: Lions and Wales centre treasures first All Blacks win
- From the section Welsh Rugby
British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies says the second Test win over New Zealand is a moment to treasure.
But after his first win as a player against the All Blacks, the Wales and Scarlets star says the Lions must back it up by winning the third and deciding Test at Eden Park on Saturday (08:35 BST).
