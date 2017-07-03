Ben Glynn: Harlequins sign former Bristol lock after Sam Twomey has further surgery

Ben Glynn spent eight years with Bristol after coming through the academy

Harlequins have signed former Bristol second row Ben Glynn as cover for the injured Sam Twomey.

Former England Under-18 international Glynn, 26, recently left relegated Bristol, having made 140 appearances for the side in total.

Lock Twomey, 25, is set to miss the start of the 2017-18 Premiership season after having further surgery on a foot injury.

"I am very excited about joining Harlequins," said Glynn.

"It is a great opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the pre-season campaign with my new team-mates and hitting the ground running for when the season begins in September."