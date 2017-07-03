British and Irish Lions tour: Graham Henry tips Warren Gatland for All Blacks role

Warren Gatland toured with the All Blacks but never played in a Test match for his country

Sir Graham Henry has tipped British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland as a future New Zealand boss.

The tourists' 24-21 victory in Wellington on Saturday was their first victory over the All Blacks since 1993.

Henry, who steered the All Blacks to the 2011 World Cup, believes Wales coach Gatland, 53, could follow in his footsteps with his native country.

"Warren's done a great job in getting them all together and he's possibly a future All Blacks coach," Henry said.

Current New Zealand coach Steve Hansen guided the All Blacks to 2015 World Cup victory and is contracted until the 2019 World Cup.

Gatland was appointed Wales coach in 2007 and has also signed a deal to take them through to the 2019 World Cup after he returns to take charge in time for the autumn internationals in November 2017.

British and Irish Lions: Warren Gatland's first coaching roles

New Zealander Gatland also took a break to coach the Lions in 2013 when he led them to a 2-1 series win over Australia.

Gatland also coached Ireland and was in charge at Wasps when they won the European Cup in 2004.

His Lions team face a deciding Test match against New Zealand in Auckland on 8 July, bidding to become only the second Bitish and Irish touring team to win a series against the All Blacks.

Henry was the first overseas coach to take charge of Wales and also coached the Lions on their 2001 tour of Australia when they lost the Test series 2-1.

"He (Warren) one of the most experienced coaches in the world, he's had a long run with Wales and won a couple of Six Nations," Henry told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

Richie McCaw and then-New Zealand boss Graham Henry (R) celebrate New Zealand's 2011 World Cup win

"He's been with the Lions for some time and done exceptionally well."

Gatland and Hansen are now preparing for the series decider in Eden Park on Saturday, 8 July.

The Lions are attempting to win a Test series in New Zealand for the first time since 1971.

"The All Blacks are currently the world champions and ranked number one in the world," said Henry.

"So to beat the All Blacks at home with a side which has had very little rugby together would be an astronomical achievement."