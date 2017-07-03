Lachlan McCaffrey: Flanker leaves Leicester Tigers

Lachlan McCaffrey scored five tries in 47 appearances for Tigers

Flanker Lachlan McCaffrey has left Leicester Tigers after two years.

The 27-year-old Australian joined from London Welsh in May 2015 and made 47 appearances, scoring five tries.

Tigers have already signed back-row forwards Sione Kalamafoni and Dominic Ryan for next season and head of rugby operations Ged Glynn has said they have strong competition in that area.

"It is important to get the balance right throughout the squad," Glynn told the club website.

"We feel that allowing Locky an opportunity to play elsewhere would give him the chance to pursue a new challenge and give us some more flexibility."