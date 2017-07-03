Kieran Longbottom: Saracens sign Sale Sharks prop

Kieran Longbottommade six appearances in his first spell with Saracens

Saracens have re-signed Australian prop Kieran Longbottom from Premiership rivals Sale Sharks on a one-year deal.

Longbottom, 31, played in 20 games for Sale last season, making his first appearance after 714 days out with a foot injury in September.

The 31-year-old joins Saracens as cover for Titi Lamositele, who will miss "a substantial period" with a neck injury.

"We know he's a good player when he's fit and well," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"He had an opportunity and that opportunity was taken away from him by injury so he really wants to show us the real Kieran Longbottom."