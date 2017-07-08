British and Irish Lions 2017: Jonathan Davies voted player of the series

Jonathan Davies made several big tackles in the third Test against New Zealand, including this one on Jordie Barrett

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been voted the British and Irish Lions' player of the series by his team-mates after Saturday's draw with New Zealand.

The dramatic 15-15 draw in the third and final Test saw the Lions share the series with the All Blacks.

"I'm very humbled," said Davies, who played every minute of the three Tests.

"I'm chuffed to bits to get the award and to be voted by my peers. But you look back at it as a team effort, 40-odd players, I don't know how many."

The 29-year-old Scarlets player added: "We dug in, we achieved something very special and I'm chuffed to bits."

Davies is the third successive Welsh player to be voted the Lions' player of the series, following full-back Leigh Halfpenny against Australia in 2013 and centre Jamie Roberts in South Africa four years earlier.

Saturday's draw in Auckland was Davies' sixth successive Test start for the Lions, having played all three in their victorious tour of Australia in 2013.

Although they fell short of another triumph in New Zealand, Davies believes the Lions proved their worth with a drawn series against the world champions.

"Definitely. You look at the fans coming out here, I don't know how many thousands but last week it was almost like playing a home Test," he said.

"I think it can't be questioned. The Lions is something so special, to players as well. This tour has been a great advert for that.

"Coming out here, people expected [the All Blacks to win] 3-0 and didn't give us a chance.

"What we did was come together, we became a team from four different countries and it was a great achievement for us, and I think we can hold our heads high."