BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions 2017: Tours 'so special' for players - Jonathan Davies

British and Irish Lions player of the series Jonathan Davies says tours must continue for the sake of players and fans after a thriller in New Zealand.

There has been pressure from some clubs to shorten the length of future Lions tours, sparking fears for the brand's future.

The Wales and Scarlets centre told BBC Wales Scrum V's Ross Harries the players can "hold their heads high" after the 15-15 draw in the third Test in Auckland, which saw the series against the All Blacks drawn with one win apiece.

Top Stories