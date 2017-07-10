British and Irish Lions: WRU chief Martyn Phillips backs women's tour

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips (left) was appointed in July 2015

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips says he supports a women's British and Irish Lions tour.

The thrilling drawn series in New Zealand appears to have safeguarded future tours, and Phillips believes it is now time for the brand to embrace the women's game.

"Women's rugby is growing so quickly globally and definitely in Wales," Phillips told BBC Wales Sport.

"For me it would be a 'when' rather than an 'if'."

Phillips revealed his view is shared amongst other northern hemisphere unions.

"I think a couple of my colleagues elsewhere in the Lions have said it's not something they'd ever rule out," he added.

"As a player it's such a brilliant thing to be involved in.

"To see how much these players get out of this tour and how much they genuinely enjoy the experience, to think that there would be an option for women there at some point is something that we should absolutely consider."