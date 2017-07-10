Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's November internationals with a shoulder injury

Ringrose suffered the injury during Leinster's Pro12 semi-final defeat by the Scarlets but scored two tries during Ireland's summer tour of the USA and Japan.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will miss the November internationals against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Leinster have confirmed that Ringrose, 22, will be out for four to five months after surgery on a shoulder injury.

The outside centre initially suffered the injury during Leinster's Pro12 semi-final defeat by the Scarlets.

Despite the injury, he took part in Ireland's summer tour of the USA and Japan, scoring two tries and a conversion during the three matches.

Leinster say Ringrose could have continued to play with the shoulder problem but they took the decision to send the player for surgery during the off-season and he is expected to return for the Christmas period.

The province are also waiting for an update on the fitness of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Sean O'Brien, who suffered injuries during the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand.

Ireland will begin their November series against South Africa on Sunday, 12 November at the Aviva Stadium before playing Fiji six days later.

The third Test against Argentina will be held on Saturday, 25 November.