Rob Baxter & Exeter Chiefs coaching staff sign three-year contracts

Rob Baxter has been in charge of Exeter Chiefs since 2009

Rob Baxter has signed a new three-year deal with Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs and his title will change from head coach to director of rugby.

Baxter's coaching staff - Ali Hepher, Rob Hunter and Ricky Pellow - have also agreed new contracts.

Hepher will step up to the role of head coach, while forwards coach Hunter and skills coach Pellow will continue in their current positions.

Exeter beat Wasps at Twickenham in May to win their first Premiership title.

Baxter, 46, has been in charge of the Chiefs for eight seasons, first guiding them to promotion from the Championship in 2010 and then stabilising the Devon club in the top flight before leading them to a maiden league title.

"We have a great group of coaches, all of whom want to do well and get even better," said Baxter. "We're no different to players when it comes to being ambitious and being success.

"We want to have further achievements in the Premiership and we want to do a bit better than we have in Europe.

"Having that desire and that ambition is what drives you forward. I would like to think all of the ambitions we have can be met here at Exeter at least over the duration of this next contract."