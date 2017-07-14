Jersey Reds: Jerry Sexton among four new faces for new Championship season

Jerry Sexton playing for London Irish
Jerry Sexton faced Jersey three times last season for London Irish

Lock Jerry Sexton has joined Championship side Jersey Reds ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of Lions fly-half Jonny Sexton, helped London Irish to promotion to the Premiership last season.

He will compete with Uili Kolo'ofa'i, Dave McKern and James Voss for a second-row spot.

The Reds have also signed ex-Scarlets back-row Rory Pitman, scrum-half Tim Duchesne and full-back Scott van Breda.

Australian-born Duchesne made 24 appearances for Darlington Mowden Park last season, while South African van Breda has previously turned out for a string of top sides in his home country.

Jersey have also confirmed that utility-back Ross Adair has agreed a new contract, as reported by the BBC last week, but centre Jordan Davies and back-row Ayron Schramm have both been released.

Jersey squad for 2017-18 campaign

Prop: Jake Armstrong, LeeRoy Atalifo, Jordan Brodley, Alec Clarey, Roy Godfrey, Jake Woolmore

Hooker: Jack Macfarlane, Jared Sauders, Nick Selway

Lock: Uili Kolo'ofa'i, Dave McKern, Jerry Sexton, James Voss

Back-row: Max Argyle, Rory Bartle, Conor Joyce, Seb Nagle-Taylor, Rory Pitman, Matt Rogerson

Half-back: Oli Bryant, Brendan Cope, Tim Duchesne, Joel Dudley, Kieran Hardy

Centre: Mark Best, George Eastwell, 'Apakuki Ma'afu

Wing/Full-back: Ross Adair, Josh Hodson, Tom Pincus, Scott van Breda, Jason Worrall

