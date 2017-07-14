Cardiff Blues appoint Clive Jones to nurture young talent

Jones has a wealth of experience in Welsh rugby

Former Treorchy coach Clive Jones has been appointed Cardiff Blues' new director of development.

Jones is also a former director of rugby at Pontypridd and has worked with college and youth sides in the Rhondda.

His appointment comes as part of a reshuffle following the departure of Blues' rugby general manager Billy Millard.

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland says the academy system has to "maximise the potential from within".

"Due to the ongoing financial challenges the business faces, we must put all our efforts into developing from within if we want to be competitive in the future," Holland told the Blues' website.

"This fits into the Welsh Rugby Union's strategy and there will be further investment into our realigned academy system to ensure we maximise the potential from within."

Jones has led the development of the Coleg y Cymoedd rugby academy, which has produced 34 age-grade internationals in its six-year existence.

He rose to prominence along with brother Chris in the 1990's, when they steered Treorchy Zebras to third place in the top flight of Welsh club rugby and later qualification for European rugby.