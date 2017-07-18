BBC Sport - Southern Kings scrum-half Schroeder excited by Pro14 switch
Kings scrum-half Schroeder excited by Pro14 switch
Southern Kings scrum-half Ricky Schroeder is relishing the chance to play in the new Pro14 after a deal was agreed to add two South African sides to the league.
The Kings and Cheetahs are joining the league next season after losing their Super Rugby status.
The Pro14 will have two conferences of seven teams - each having one Scottish side, one South African side, one Italian side and two each from Wales and Ireland.