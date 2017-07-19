BBC Sport - Ed Jackson: Former Dragons player walks as he recovers from broken neck

Jackson walks during neck injury recovery

Former Dragons back-rower Ed Jackson has walked for the first time as he continues his recovery from a broken neck.

A hundred days after he jumped into the shallow end of a pool and suffered the injury, Jackson has posted a video on his Facebook page of him walking with the help of his girlfriend Lois Rideout.

After more than 11 weeks in hospital, Jackson returned to his father's home in Bath and this footage show he is on the mend.

Jackson wrote on Facebook: "There's been some dark times of course but there's always been hope. From day one I have remained hopeful and even though I'm still a long way from where I want to be, I can honestly say I'm happy."

Top videos

Video

Jackson walks during neck injury recovery

Video

Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Lingard: Kids are always dabbing at me

Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Video

Why are golf holes four-and-a-quarter inches wide?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England beat India to reach last four

  • From the section Hockey
Video

McIlroy 'not far from upward curve'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Scotland's Ross inspires Glasgow girls

Audio

The Open 2017 preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I pray for Nouri every day, says Fosu-Mensah

Video

I used to sneak on to Birkdale - Fleetwood

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp 'really positive' about next season

Video

T20 Blast highlights: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent

Top Stories