Former Dragons back-rower Ed Jackson has walked for the first time as he continues his recovery from a broken neck.

A hundred days after he jumped into the shallow end of a pool and suffered the injury, Jackson has posted a video on his Facebook page of him walking with the help of his girlfriend Lois Rideout.

After more than 11 weeks in hospital, Jackson returned to his father's home in Bath and this footage show he is on the mend.

Jackson wrote on Facebook: "There's been some dark times of course but there's always been hope. From day one I have remained hopeful and even though I'm still a long way from where I want to be, I can honestly say I'm happy."