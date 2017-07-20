Peter Stringer: Worcester Warriors sign veteran scrum-half on six-month contract

Peter Stringer made 39 appearances for Sale Sharks before being released at the end of the 2016-17 season

Worcester Warriors have signed veteran scrum-half Peter Stringer on six-month contract ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Stringer, 39, joins the Warriors as cover for Francois Hougaard, who is on international duty with South Africa for the first half of the campaign.

The former Ireland international left Sale Sharks at the end of last season after two years with the club.

"I'm feeling as fit and ready as ever and am genuinely excited about getting back on the field," he said.

Stringer won 98 caps for Ireland between 2000 and 2011, and has also played for Munster and Bath.

He told BBC Sport in November of his desire to continue playing beyond the age of 40, and will now will be reunited with former Munster and Ireland team-mate Donncha O'Callaghan, the Warriors captain.

Stringer is Worcester's third summer signing, following the arrivals of fly-half Sam Olver and forward David Denton.