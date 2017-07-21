2017 Women's Rugby World Cup: Carys Phillips to captain Wales

Wales suffered four defeats from five games at the 2017 Six Nations Championship

Carys Phillips will continue as Wales captain for the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

Hooker Phillips, 24, assumed the role at the end of 2016 and led Wales in a disappointing 2017 Six Nations campaign that yielded one win from five games.

Wales will face New Zealand, Canada and Hong Kong in the group stages.

"There's a tremendous amount of excitement within the squad for those pool games," said head coach Rowland Phillips.

"There's a real enthusiasm amongst the team about facing two of the top nations in the game, because you play international rugby in order to compete against the best."

Wales squad for 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup:

Forwards: Alisha Butchers (Scarlets); Mel Clay (Ospreys); Amy Evans (Ospreys); Lleucu George (Scarlets); Cerys Hale (Dragons); Sioned Harries (Scarlets); Morfudd Ifans (Scarlets); Kelsey Jones (Ospreys); Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys); Carys Phillips (captain, Ospreys); Shona Powell-Hughes (Ospreys); Gwenllian Pyrs (Scarlets); Rebecca Rowe (Dragons); Rachel Taylor (Scarlets); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets); Megan York (Dragons).

Backs: Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Elen Evans (Scarlets); Jodie Evans (Scarlets); Rebecca De Filippo (Dragons); Dyddgu Hywel (Scarlets); Hannah Jones (Scarlets); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets); Sian Moore (Dragons); Jess Kavanagh-Williams (Scarlets); Gemma Rowland (Dragons); Elinor Snowsill (Dragons); Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys).

Wales Women's Pool A fixtures:

New Zealand v Wales - Wednesday 9th August (14:45), Billings Park UCD

Canada v Wales - Sunday 13th August (17:00), Billings Park UCD

Wales v Hong Kong - Thursday 17th August (17:15), UCD Bowl