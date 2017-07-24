BBC Sport - Niamh Briggs: Ireland captain says hosts will embrace World Cup home advantage
Ireland women to 'embrace' World Cup host status
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland captain Niamh Briggs says the Women's Rugby World Cup hosts will "embrace and cherish" home advantage in next month's tournament.
Briggs says the squad have "learned a lot" from reaching the semi-finals in 2014.
Ireland coach Tom Tierney says the squad will be prepared for every eventuality at the event, which starts on 9 August.