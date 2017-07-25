Darren Dawidiuk: London Irish sign Gloucester hooker

Darren Dawidiuk helped Gloucester lift the European Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup

London Irish have bolstered their front-row options by signing hooker Darren Dawidiuk from Gloucester.

The 29-year-old made 145 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after joining from Cornish Pirates in 2009.

"I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to join London Irish, a club that's very much on the up at present," he said.

Dawidiuk is Irish's 11th summer signing before they return to the Premiership against Harlequins on 2 September.