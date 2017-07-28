Tom Pincus: Qualified lawyer committed to professional rugby with Jersey Reds

Tom Pincus has played in most positions in the back-line during his career

Jersey Reds utility back Tom Pincus says he is ready to commit himself to professional rugby, having previously worked as a lawyer in Australia.

The 25-year-old joined the Championship club in May, putting his career on hold to move to the northern hemisphere.

"This is my first time playing rugby full-time, so it's been really embracing," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I'm enjoying being able to commit to it, and not having to worry about going to work after the gym in the morning."

He continued: "I've always aimed to play full-time, so to have that opportunity is great."

Pincus previously played for Queensland Country and Eastern Suburbs in his homeland, primarily as a winger, and agreed to the move after meeting Reds assistant Neil Tunnah, a former coach down under.

"He's quite an impressive person in that he's a qualified lawyer, he had a cracking job in Sydney and he's taken time out of that to come and chase that professional rugby dream," Tunnah said.

"Credit to him - he's a hard worker and he's certainly made a good impression so far."

