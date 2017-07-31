Leigh Halfpenny: Wales full-back poised to join Scarlets on dual contract

Leigh Halfpenny has scored 619 points in 71 appearances for Wales

Leigh Halfpenny is poised to join Scarlets in a deal partly funded by the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back is out of contract after spending three seasons with Toulon.

According to The Times, the 28-year-old has opted for the Scarlets over Cardiff Blues, the region he left for France in the summer of 2014.

He is expected to be awarded a national dual contract, which would see 60% of his salary paid by the WRU.

The Scarlets have declined to comment at this stage. The WRU have also been asked.

Halfpenny was expected to stay in France for another season, but Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal announced in June that the club would not renew his contract.

Boudjellal said Halfpenny had missed too many matches because of injuries and international commitments.

The player was absent for Toulon's Top 14 final defeat to Clermont Auvergne in June when he was on Lions duty in New Zealand.

It is understood an earlier move to join Cardiff Blues on an NDC faltered because he wanted a 28 month contract which would have released him after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Any move to Scarlets is likely to be on a three-year deal, with the world-class kicker a straight replacement for Liam Williams who has joined Saracens.