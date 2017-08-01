Ulster Rugby chief Logan says province will sign fly-half to cover Jackson absence

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster Rugby chief Shane Logan says province to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence

Ulster look set to sign a fly-half before the start of the new season to fill the gap left by Paddy Jackson's absence from the squad.

Jackson and Ulster team-mate Stuart Olding have stepped aside from playing duties pending legal proceedings.

Ulster chief executive Shane Logan confirmed on Tuesday the Irish province intends to sign fly-half cover.

"We are optimistic we will announce something favourable sooner rather than later," said the Ulster chief.

"Since the story emerged, we have had our radar out and we have had a list of possible out-halves to provide cover," Logan told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"At this time, it's not easy to get necessarily the out-half that we want as we are about to embark on a new season but we are optimistic that we will announce something favourable sooner rather than later.

"Given our own succession plan through Brett Herron and Johnny McPhillips and with Michael Lowry coming into the academy, we would be confident that we will be able to cope.

"Peter Nelson has also performed admirably for us at out-half as well before so we've got good strong plans in place."