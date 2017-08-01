BBC Sport - South African teams will ensure 'bigger, better' Pro14 says competition boss Martin Anayi
South African teams will ensure 'bigger, better' Pro14
- From the section Rugby Union
The addition of the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs into an expanded Pro14 will ensure even more "open and attacking rugby" in the coming seasons says the competition's chief.
The two South African teams will enter a new-look competition next month which will see clubs split into two conferences of seven.
"Both these teams have a huge hunger to become bigger and better and they play the right brand of rugby," said Pro14 chief executive Martin Anayi.