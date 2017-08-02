BBC Sport - Pro12 expansion a gamble for 'on knees' Welsh regions - Gwyn Jones

Welsh regions 'gamble' on Pro12 expansion

Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones says the Pro12 expansion to include two South African sides is a gamble, despite the financial pressures on the Welsh regions.

The Pro12 will include South African sides Southern Kings and Cheetahs from September.

The expanded tournament will be called the Pro14 and see the teams split into two conferences of seven made up of two Welsh, two Irish and one team each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

