Ulster to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence
Ulster Rugby's chief executive Shane Logan says the Irish province will sign an additional fly-half because of Paddy Jackson's absence from the squad.
Jackson and Ulster team-mate Stuart Olding have stepped aside from playing duties pending legal proceedings.
"We are optimistic we will announce something favourable sooner rather than later," said the Ulster chief.