BBC Sport - Ulster Rugby chief Shane Logan says province to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence

Ulster to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence

Ulster Rugby's chief executive Shane Logan says the Irish province will sign an additional fly-half because of Paddy Jackson's absence from the squad.

Jackson and Ulster team-mate Stuart Olding have stepped aside from playing duties pending legal proceedings.

"We are optimistic we will announce something favourable sooner rather than later," said the Ulster chief.

Top videos

Video

Ulster to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Dettori's son to make pony jockey debut

  • From the section News
Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea

Video

We were excellent - Root & Moeen on winning third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England into semis with France win

Video

Watch: Moeen takes hat-trick to seal Test victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Aggers winds up Boycott over 100th hundred on TMS

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories