BBC Sport - Pro12 becomes Pro14 after South African sides Southern Kings and Cheetahs sign up
Pro12 becomes Pro14 after South African sides sign up
- From the section Rugby Union
The Pro12 will be expanded to include South African sides Southern Kings and Cheetahs from September.
The Pro14 tournament will see teams split into two conferences of seven made up of two Welsh, two Irish and one team each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.
The South African sides will play their home games in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth.
Video UK Only