Michael Hooper: Australia flanker to replace Stephen Moore as captain

Open-side flanker Hooper first captained the Wallabies in a Test match in 2014

Michael Hooper has been named as the new Australia captain, taking over from veteran hooker Stephen Moore, who will retire at the end of the season.

Flanker Hooper has won 68 caps for his country and led the Wallabies throughout 2014 when Moore was injured.

Moore announced he was stepping down as Test team captain last week before retiring from international rugby at the end of Australia's 2017 season.

Hooper will now lead Australia in the Rugby Championship opener on 19 August.

The Wallabies launch their campaign against New Zealand in Sydney.

"It's a huge honour to just wear the Wallabies jersey, let alone captain the side," said Hooper.

"It's what you do in the jersey that's most important and I get another crack at showing what it means to me against New Zealand in a fortnight."

Australia head coach Michael Cheika added: "Michael always shows on the field how much he loves the gold jersey, and that's why he is totally respected among the rugby players in Australia.

"His role as the leader of this team will also be about making the standards of the Australian rugby team the highest they can possibly be."