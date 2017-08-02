Jonny May: Leicester Tigers set to sign England wing, Ed Slater poised for Gloucester

Jonny May scored a try for Gloucester in their European Challenge Cup final defeat by Stade Francais in May

England wing Jonny May is set to join Leicester Tigers from Gloucester in a deal which would see Ed Slater move to Kingsholm, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

May still has a year left on his contract, with Leicester expected to also pay a fee as part of the deal.

The 27-year-old would add to Tigers' wing options following the departures of Peter Betham and JP Pietersen.

Slater, 29, is a former Tigers captain who has played for England Saxons but has been plagued by injuries.

May made his international debut against Argentina in June 2013 and has made 27 appearances for England, scoring nine tries.

A deal is expected to be concluded next week following medicals.