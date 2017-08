From the section

Hendre Marnitz will link up with Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman at Rodney Parade

Hendre Marnitz has joined Dragons as the Pro14 side's defence coach.

The Johannesburg-born former scrum-half joins from South African Currie Cup side Blues Bulls, where he was head coach.

Marnitz has previously coached All Ireland league side Buccaneers for four seasons.

"I am relishing the opportunity to work in Welsh rugby, there are a lot of great rugby traditions within the region," Marnitz said.