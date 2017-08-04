Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Emily Scott and Vicky Fleetwood pick up injuries

Emily Scott (centre) has won 12 caps for England

Women's Rugby World Cup Venues: Dublin and Belfast Dates: 9-26 August Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England fly-half Emily Scott has been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury five days before the Women's World Cup starts in Ireland.

Hooker Vicky Fleetwood will also remain in England for the next few days to undergo rehab for a minor injury.

Forward Poppy Cleall, who has won 12 caps for England, including their 2017 Six Nations Grand Slam, has been called up as a replacement.

England begin their campaign against Spain in Dublin on Wednesday.

England women head coach Simon Middleton said: 'While it's disappointing for Emily, we know she will rehab diligently and we hope to have her fit and ready on standby if required later in the tournament.

"With Vicky remaining in England for the time being, we have opted to call up Poppy, who offers us a bit more balance in the forwards"

England Women's Rugby World Cup Pool B fixtures Wednesday, 9 August Spain UCD Bowl, Dublin (14:00 BST) Sunday, 13 August Italy UCD Bowl, Dublin (14:30 BST) Thursday, 17 August USA UCD Bowl, Dublin (14:30 BST)

England squad in full:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Rochelle Clark, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Sarah Hunter (C), Heather Kerr, Justine Lucas, Alex Matthews, Harriet Millar-Mills, Izzy Noel-Smith, Marlie Packer, Abbie Scott, Tamara Taylor, Poppy Cleall.

Backs: Rachael Burford, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, La Toya Mason, Katy Mclean, Amber Reed, Leanne Riley, Emily Scarratt (VC), Lydia Thompson, Danielle Waterman, Kay Wilson, Amy Wilson Hardy.