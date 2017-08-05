Charlie Hodgson: London Irish appoint former England fly-half as kicking coach

Charlie Hodgson helped lead Saracens to a Premiership and European double in his last season in 2015-16

Premiership record points scorer Charlie Hodgson has joined London Irish as kicking coach.

The 36-year-old former Sale and Saracens fly-half, capped 38 times by England, will work under Exiles director of rugby Nick Kennedy.

Hodgson amassed 2,623 points in his Premiership career before making his final appearance in May 2016.

Former England women and London Welsh assistant coach Matthew Ferguson also joins the club as scrum coach.

Irish, promoted back to the Premiership in May, begin their season against Harlequins at Twickenham in the London Double Header on Saturday, 2 September.