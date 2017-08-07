Jonny May: England wing joins Leicester Tigers as Ed Slater moves to Gloucester

Jonny May scored 41 tries in 91 Premiership matches for Gloucester

England wing Jonny May has completed his switch to Leicester Tigers from Gloucester in a deal which sees Ed Slater move to Kingsholm.

Tigers have paid a transfer fee to buy May out of the final year of his contract, while Slater, 29, leaves Welford Road after seven years.

"Jonny is an out-and-out finisher with an outstanding try-scoring record," said Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor.

Leicester have also signed Valentino Mapapalangi and Chris Baumann.

Both have experience in New Zealand, with Tonga back-row Mapapalangi, 24, having played for Auckland, Waikato, Chiefs and Manawatu.

United States prop Baumann, 30, featured for Wellington Lions last year and played in the 2015 World Cup.

Valentino Mapapalangi made his Tonga debut in 2016 and started the Test against Wales this summer.

The arrival of May, who has 27 caps for England, will add to Tigers' wing options following the departures of Peter Betham and JP Pietersen.

George and Joe Ford, Jonah Holmes, Nick Malouf, Gareth Owen, Sione Kalamafoni and Dominic Ryan have also signed for Leicester ahead of the new season.