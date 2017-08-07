Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona sent home from England training camp

Manu Tuilagi has been out of action for seven months after damaging his knee ligaments

England players Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have been sent home from a training camp over "team culture issues", says the Rugby Football Union.

The RFU did not comment further but the issue is thought to be alcohol-related.

The pair, who trained on Saturday and Sunday, are understood to have gone out on Sunday evening and contravened the team's cultural standards.

A three-day training camp at Teddington, Middlesex, was due to finish on Monday.

England head coach Eddie Jones said last week he would be prepared to pick Leicester centre Tuilagi as early as the autumn internationals in November.

The 26-year-old has not played for England since March 2016, and has been out of action since January because of a knee injury.

He has a history of disciplinary issues, and was left out of England's 2015 World Cup squad after being fined for assaulting two female police officers.

Sale Sharks winger Solomona, 23, controversially switched from rugby league to union last year and scored the winning try on his England debut against Argentina on 10 June.

