Women’s Rugby World Cup: Hunter leads new-look England v Spain

Captain and number eight Sarah Hunter will provide the experience as England start the defence of their world title

Women's Rugby World Cup Venues: Dublin and Belfast Dates: 9-26 August Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Ulster medium wave and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Head coach Simon Middleton has left players with a combined 392 caps on the bench for England's first match of the Women's Rugby World Cup against Spain.

Big names including Emily Scarratt and Rochelle Clark have been left out of the defending champions' starting XV.

Scrum-half Leanne Riley, centre Megan Jones and hooker Heather Kerr are among those making World Cup debuts.

Middleton said: "We have a strong squad and want to use the full depth available to us."

Sarah Hunter will captain the side from number eight as England start the defence of their world title in Dublin on Wednesday.

England's second most-capped player, second row Tamara Taylor, misses out altogether, as do fellow 2014 world champions Natasha Hunt and Marlie Packer.

Nine of the starting XV - and three replacements - are set to make World Cup debuts, while full-back Danielle Waterman and inside centre Rachael Burford will be appearing in their fourth World Cups.

England boss Middleton added: 'We are really happy with the way our tournament preparation has gone and the squad have worked really hard over the past number of months.

"Now it's about translating that hard work and preparation and delivering performance on the pitch. We are looking forward getting the tournament under way."

England team to face Spain: Danielle Waterman; Lydia Thompson, Megan Jones, Rachael Burford, Kay Wilson; Katy Mclean, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Heather Kerr, Sarah Bern, Abbie Scott, Zoe Aldcroft, Harriet Millar-Mills, Izzy Noel-Smith, Sarah Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Rochelle Clark, Justine Lucas, Poppy Cleall, Alex Matthews, La Toya Mason, Amber Reed, Emily Scarratt.