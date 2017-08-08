Edinburgh
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
How to get into rugby union - into the thick of the 15-player game or try rugby sevens, which made its Olympic debut in 2016.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with BBC 5 live and World Service plus our rugby union commentary listings.
This week's sport on the BBC includes the World Athletics Championships, US PGA Championship golf and the return of the Premier League.