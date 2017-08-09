Ruan Ackermann: Gloucester sign South African back row

Ruan Ackermann also played for Barbarians against Samoa in London in 2016

Gloucester have signed South African back row Ruan Ackermann from Super Rugby side the Lions.

Ackermann, 21, was ever-present as the Johannesburg-based side reached the Super Rugby final and is the son of incoming Gloucester head coach Johan.

"He will definitely complement our existing resources in the back row," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"Ruan has proved time and time again in Super Rugby this season how capable a player he is."