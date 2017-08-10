Matt Evans: Cornish Pirates and Canada wing targets November injury return

Matt Evans has 38 caps for Canada, scoring 10 tries and playing at the past two World Cups

Canada international Matt Evans says he hopes to return to the Cornish Pirates side in November after a knee problem.

The 29-year-old wing has been out since December, and has had two operations on the injury.

"It's been nothing but surprising to me, how good it feels and how normal it feels," Evans told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I've found a new lease of life within myself. I was worried, at first, as mentally getting over something like this is sometimes really difficult."

He added: "I'm looking forward to getting the ball back in my hands in September hopefully, and then pushing into full training at the end of September and maybe get a run-out in November."

Evans is preparing for his seventh season with the Championship club, and signed a new contract in May until next summer.

"The club stuck by me - which I really appreciate - and it's really given me a drive to get back in a Pirates shirt," Evans said.

"I'd love to get a few more seasons under my belt here, and I really want to repay the confidence the coaches and the board have had in me."

Meanwhile, Evans' team-mate and compatriot Brett Beukeboom underwent surgery on an injury earlier this week, after playing in Canada's two-legged 2019 World Cup qualifying defeat by the USA.