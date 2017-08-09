Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland 19-17 Australia

Ireland v Australia
Ireland (7) 19
Tries: Muldoon, Griffin, Spence Cons: Stapleton 2
Australia (5) 17
Tries: Murphy, Parry, Samoa Con: Hewson

Hosts Ireland won a tense thrilling Women's Rugby World Cup Pool C opener against batting Australia in Dublin.

Ireland: H Tyrell; E Considine, J Murphy, S Naoupu, A Miller; N Stapleton, L Muldoon; L Peat, C Moloney, A Egan, P Fitzpatrick, ML Reilly, A Baxter, C Molloy, H O'Brien.

Replacements: L Lyons, R O'Reilly, C O'Connor, S Spence, C Griffin, N Cronin, K Fitzhenry, M Coyne.

Australia: S Treherne; N Marsters, K Sauvao, S Williams, M Murphy; T Pomare, K Barker; L Patu, C Campbell, H Samoa; C Butler, M Boyle; M Gray, S Parry (capt), G Hamilton

Replacements: E Robinson, V Tupuola, H Ngaha, R Clough, A Hewett, F Hake, S Riordan, A Hewson.

Ireland's Pool C fixtures
All matches at UCD Bowl, Dublin
Wednesday, 9 AugustAustraliaIreland won 19-17
Sunday, 13 AugustJapan17:15
Thursday, 17 AugustFrance19:45

Commentary on Ireland's Pool matches will be on 5 Live Extra and the BBC Sport website

