Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland 19-17 Australia

Ireland v Australia Ireland (7) 19 Tries: Muldoon, Griffin, Spence Cons: Stapleton 2 Australia (5) 17 Tries: Murphy, Parry, Samoa Con: Hewson

Hosts Ireland won a tense thrilling Women's Rugby World Cup Pool C opener against batting Australia in Dublin.

More to follow.

Ireland: H Tyrell; E Considine, J Murphy, S Naoupu, A Miller; N Stapleton, L Muldoon; L Peat, C Moloney, A Egan, P Fitzpatrick, ML Reilly, A Baxter, C Molloy, H O'Brien.

Replacements: L Lyons, R O'Reilly, C O'Connor, S Spence, C Griffin, N Cronin, K Fitzhenry, M Coyne.

Australia: S Treherne; N Marsters, K Sauvao, S Williams, M Murphy; T Pomare, K Barker; L Patu, C Campbell, H Samoa; C Butler, M Boyle; M Gray, S Parry (capt), G Hamilton

Replacements: E Robinson, V Tupuola, H Ngaha, R Clough, A Hewett, F Hake, S Riordan, A Hewson.

Ireland's Pool C fixtures All matches at UCD Bowl, Dublin Wednesday, 9 August Australia Ireland won 19-17 Sunday, 13 August Japan 17:15 Thursday, 17 August France 19:45

Commentary on Ireland's Pool matches will be on 5 Live Extra and the BBC Sport website