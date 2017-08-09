Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland 19-17 Australia
-
- From the section Irish Rugby
|Ireland v Australia
|Ireland (7) 19
|Tries: Muldoon, Griffin, Spence Cons: Stapleton 2
|Australia (5) 17
|Tries: Murphy, Parry, Samoa Con: Hewson
Hosts Ireland won a tense thrilling Women's Rugby World Cup Pool C opener against batting Australia in Dublin.
More to follow.
Ireland: H Tyrell; E Considine, J Murphy, S Naoupu, A Miller; N Stapleton, L Muldoon; L Peat, C Moloney, A Egan, P Fitzpatrick, ML Reilly, A Baxter, C Molloy, H O'Brien.
Replacements: L Lyons, R O'Reilly, C O'Connor, S Spence, C Griffin, N Cronin, K Fitzhenry, M Coyne.
Australia: S Treherne; N Marsters, K Sauvao, S Williams, M Murphy; T Pomare, K Barker; L Patu, C Campbell, H Samoa; C Butler, M Boyle; M Gray, S Parry (capt), G Hamilton
Replacements: E Robinson, V Tupuola, H Ngaha, R Clough, A Hewett, F Hake, S Riordan, A Hewson.
|Ireland's Pool C fixtures
|All matches at UCD Bowl, Dublin
|Wednesday, 9 August
|Australia
|Ireland won 19-17
|Sunday, 13 August
|Japan
|17:15
|Thursday, 17 August
|France
|19:45
Commentary on Ireland's Pool matches will be on 5 Live Extra and the BBC Sport website