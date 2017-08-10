Chris Robshaw: Former England captain signs new three-year deal with Harlequins

Chris Robshaw has won 56 caps for England

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has signed a new three-year contract with Premiership side Harlequins.

Back-row forward Robshaw, 31, has made over 200 appearances for Quins since making his debut for the club in 2005.

"I am extremely proud to have re-signed with the club who gave me my first chance as a player and I've cheered for since I was a child," he said.

"The coaching team have recruited well and we have our sights firmly set on getting silverware this year."

Robshaw captained England for 42 Tests, winning 25 matches before being succeeded by Dylan Hartley in January 2016.

The flanker also led Quins to the 2012 Premiership title and has continued to be an influential player, despite handing over the captaincy to Danny Care and now James Horwill.

"He continues to be a fantastic advert for Harlequins in the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch," said Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston.

"His influence within the group is immense and I know, in talking at length with him, he has an incredible appetite to win further major domestic and European honours with the only club he has represented."