Gavin Henson: Wales back to make Dragons debut at 10 against Montpellier

Gavin Henson won the last of his 33 caps for Wales in 2011

Gavin Henson will make his Dragons debut at 10 in the pre-season friendly against Montpellier in Saint-Affriqueon on Friday, 11 August (19:00 BST).

The 35-year-old retuned to Wales this summer after six seasons in England.

Henson is named in the side in France while a different Dragons team will play Northampton at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, 12 August (15:00 BST).

Wales wing Hallam Amos will make his first appearance since suffering shoulder damage in November, 2016.

Amos missed the rest of the season after coming injured while playing for Wales against Australia.

The pre-season friendly against Montpellier is part of the Vaquerin Challenge and will be the first match for new head coach Bernard Jackman.

The former Ireland hooker will then travel to Northampton for Saturday's game.

Dragons: C Meyer; A Hughes, S Beard, J Dixon, H Amos; G Henson, S Pretorius; T Davies, E Dee, L Fairbrother, M Screech, A Sweet, J Thomas, H Keddie, J Benjamin.

Replacements: R Buckley, P Price, L Brown, M Williams, N Cudd, C Davies, A O Brien, P Howard, A Hewitt, W Talbot Davies.