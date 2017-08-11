Pro14: Ulster set to sign Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano

From the section

Christian Lealiifano throws a pass during the game against England in Melbourne last year

Ulster are set to confirm the signing of Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano ahead of the new PRO14 season, BBC Sport NI understands.

The 29-year-old has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and recently returned to the game after recovering from leukaemia.

He'll fill the gap left by Paddy Jackson, who has stepped aside from playing pending legal proceedings.

The news comes a day after Ulster utility back Charles Piutau signed a deal to join Bristol.

More to follow.....