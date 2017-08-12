Women's Rugby World Cup: England make 10 changes for Italy game

Scarratt was a replacement against Spain but will captain England against Italy

England v Italy Venue: Dublin Date: Sunday, 12 August Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website

England head coach Simon Middleton has made 10 changes for the World Cup match with Italy on Sunday.

As promised he includes all the players that missed out on their opening victory over Spain, including 2014 world champions Tamara Taylor, Marlie Packer and Natasha Hunt.

Emily Scarratt captains England from outside centre with regular captain Sarah Hunter starting from the bench.

"Our aim is to continually build and improve," said Middleton.

"The team have recovered well and have been working hard over the past two days to ensure we are fully prepared for the next challenge."

The defending champions are yet to confirm if injured hooker Vicky Fleetwood will join up with the squad after being left in England to undergo rehab for a minor injury, and once again prop Heather Kerr will cover hooker, albeit this time from the bench.

England: Danielle Waterman (Bristol); Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Emily Scarratt (Lichfield), Rachael Burford (Harlequins Ladies), Amy Wilson-Hardy (Bristol); Amber Reed (Bristol), Natasha Hunt (Lichfield); Rochelle Clark (Worcester Valkyries), Amy Cokayne (Lichfield), Justine Lucas (Lichfield), Tamara Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Zoe Aldcroft (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Izzy Noel-Smith (Bristol), Marlie Packer (Bristol), Alex Matthews (Richmond)

Replacements: Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Poppy Cleall (Bristol), Harriet Millar-Mills (Lichfield), Sarah Hunter (Bristol), La Toya Mason (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Katy Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Megan Jones (Bristol)

