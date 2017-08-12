Women's Rugby World Cup: Sian Moore starts as Wales scrum-half against Canada

Sian Moore came off the bench for Wales in their opening Women's Rugby World Cup loss to New Zealand

Women's Rugby World Cup Venues: Dublin and Belfast Dates: 9-26 August Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Ulster medium wave and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales make two changes to their starting side for the Women's Rugby World Cup pool match against Canada on Sunday (17:00 BST) at Billings Park.

Sian Moore starts at scrum-half, having featured as a replacement in their opening 44-12 defeat by New Zealand, with Keira Bevan dropping to the bench.

Jess Kavanagh-Williams starts on the left wing in place of Jasmine Joyce.

"We'll be looking to cut out the unforced errors against Canada," said Wales coach Rowland Phillips.

"We've spoken a lot about taking positives out of the game against New Zealand and that's something we've been working on in the build-up to tomorrow's [Sunday]match."

Two changes among the replacements see hooker Morfudd Ifans in line to win her first cap if she takes the field, and back row Shona Powell-Hughes selected after returning to fitness following injury in a warm-up match.

Canada beat Hong Kong 98-0 in their opening pool match and coach Francois Ratier makes just one change in personnel.

Julianne Zussman returns at full-back to win her 40th cap, with Elissa Alarie moving to the wing to replace Frederique Rajotte.

Teams

Wales: Dyddgu Hywel (Scarlets); Elen Evans (RGC), Gemma Rowland (Dragons), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (Scarlets); Elinor Snowsill (Dragons), Sian Moore (Dragons); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets) Carys Phillips, (Ospreys, capt), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Rebecca Rowe (Dragons), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Rachel Taylor (RGC), Sioned Harries (Scarlets)

Replacements: Morfudd Ifans (Scarlets), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Meg York (Dragons), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Shona Powell-Hughes (Ospreys), Keira Bevan (Ospreys), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jodie Evans (Scarlets).

Canada: Julianne Zussman (Castaway Wanderers); Magali Harvey (Club de Rugby de Quebec), Alex Tessier (Montreal Barbarians), Andrea Burk (Capilano), Elissa Alarie (Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue/Westshore); Emily Belchos (Westshore), Lori Josephson (Aurora Barbarians); Carolyn McEwen (Burnaby Lake), Laura Russell (Toronto Nomads/Cowichan), DaLeaka Menin (Calgary Hornets), Kayla Mack (Saskatoon Wild Oats), Latoya Blackwood (Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue/Westshore), Jacey Grusnick (Barrhaven Scottish), Karen Paquin (Club de Rugby de Quebec/Castaway Wanderers), Kelly Russell (capt, Toronto Nomads/Cowichan).

Replacements: Jane Kirby (Highland Fergus), Brittany Kassil (Guelph Redcoats), Olivia DeMerchant (Woodstock Wildmen/Castaway Wanderers), Tyson Beukeboom (Aurora Barbarians/Cowichan), Barbara Mervin (Westshore), Chelsea Guthrie (Stratchona Druids), Amanda Thornborough (Westshore), Brittany Waters (Meraloma Athletic Club/Castaway Wanderers).