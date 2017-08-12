Dragons routed 71-21 by Northampton as Kirchner makes debut

New coach Bernard Jackman is preparing Dragons for their first season under WRU ownership

Dragons were beaten 71-21 at Northampton in the second of their weekend's pre-season games.

On Friday a separate squad in which Gavin Henson made his debut lost 21-14 against Montpellier in France.

Another new signing, South Africa full-back Zane Kirchner, made his Dragons debut at Franklin's Gardens.

New coach Bernard Jackman was at the game against Montpellier before travelling to Northampton to see his team routed.