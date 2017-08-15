Luke Wallace: Harlequins flanker to have hip surgery after dislocation

From the section

Luke Wallace has made more than 150 appearances for Harlequins

Harlequins flanker Luke Wallace will have hip surgery following an injury sustained against London Irish.

Wallace, 26, dislocated his hip during Saturday's pre-season win against Irish and will have an operation next week.

The England Saxons international's recovery period will then be assessed in more detail.

Meanwhile, Quins academy winger Jonas Mikalcius will miss the entire 2017-18 season after a multi-ligament reconstruction of his left knee.